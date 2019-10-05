U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts still against injection sites after PA judge rules in favor

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday, a judge ruled in favor of a nonprofit’s plans to open a supervised consumption site in Philadelphia.

But the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts is still strongly opposing their establishment in the Commonwealth. Supervised consumption sites or safe injection sites are a place where drug users can inject their drugs in a monitored environment.

Supporters say it would not only cut down on overdose deaths, but it could also reduce the spread of disease and help to keep public areas needle-free.

After the Philadelphia ruling, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, doubled down on his threat of prosecution against any such effort saying, “Now would not be the time to open a site for the purpose of making it easier to take heroin and fentanyl.”

The mayor of Somerville is working to open a site in his city next year, and even though members of the public seem to be behind his plan, many in the Legislature, including the governor, have not endorsed the idea.