U.S. doubles its order of Pfizer vaccine

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The federal government has reached a deal with Pfizer to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered by the end of July, doubling its purchase from Pfizer and increasing the stockpile of purchased vaccine to 400 million doses.

The deal calls for the United States to pay $1.95 billion for the additional doses. When combined with the 200 million doses of vaccine purchased from Cambridge-based Moderna, the government has now procured enough vaccine to inoculate 200 million people in the United States, or just more than 60 percent of the population.

Under the terms of the agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech, which helped develop the first approved vaccine in the world, the first 70 million additional doses will be delivered to the federal government by June 30, 2021 and the remaining 30 million doses must be supplied no later than July 31, 2021.

The government has the option to acquire an additional 400 million doses. Pfizer is supplying its vaccine around the world.

Great Britain was the first country to approve the vaccine for use and to begin administering the shots.