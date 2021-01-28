U.S. Rep. Trahan tests positive

BOSTON (SHNS) – Congresswoman Lori Trahan announced Thursday she had tested positive for COVID-19, saying she is currently asymptomatic and has begun to self-quarantine.

The Westford Democrat said she tested negative for the virus both last week in Washington, D.C., and after returning to Massachusetts in keeping with the state’s travel guidelines.

In a statement sent out around 5:20 p.m., she said she “voluntarily got tested” again on Thursday and learned “moments ago” the results were positive.

“Both my Massachusetts and Washington offices will continue to operate remotely, and I plan to cast my votes next week using the House’s proxy voting system,” Trahan said. “I encourage everyone to continue taking this virus seriously and to follow the science and data-driven guidance to wear a mask, maintain a safe social distance from others, avoid large gatherings, and stay home whenever possible.”