U.S. Treasury begins direct deposits

In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. All that aid is now gone. Yet prospects for more federal stimulus this year appear all but dead, clouding the future for the unemployed, for small businesses and for the economy as a whole.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury on Tuesday began delivering the second round of direct payments, sending up to $600 to most Americans this time around.

The IRS said people who received a direct payment from the government in the spring will be first to receive this latest round of stimulus via automated deposit.

Deposits began Tuesday night and will continue into next week, the IRS said. Paper checks will start to be mailed Wednesday.

“The IRS emphasizes that there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment. Some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of January 4, 2021,” the agency said. “The IRS reminds taxpayers that the payments are automatic, and they should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions.”