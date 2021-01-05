UI rate relief bill passes through second committee

BOSTON (SHNS) – With only hours to go in the two-year session, lawmakers took a second step Tuesday toward offering relief to businesses staring down a massive increase in unemployment taxes.

After a brief stop there, Gov. Charlie Baker’s bill (H 5206) to trim the hikes from nearly 60 percent to about 17 percent cleared the House Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets Committee, according to committee chair Rep. Antonio Cabral.

The proposal is now pending in the House Ways and Means Committee, and it could hit the House floor Tuesday evening as lawmakers wrap up work before the 2021-2022 session starts Wednesday.

Both branches will need to enact the legislation by the end of Tuesday for it to remain in play, but its quick advancement through the Labor and Workforce Committee and then Cabral’s panel indicates lawmakers are viewing it with some urgency.

Cabral told the News Service his committee wanted to “expedite” the matter, calling it “great for the business community.”

It has not been changed from the original version that Baker filed, and Cabral said that removed the need for the House Bonding Committee to hold its own hearing.

All members of the committee voted in favor of the bill except for one who did not cast a vote in time, Cabral said.