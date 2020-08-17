UMass Amherst poll finds 78% of people are worried about second COVID-19 wave

BOSTON (WWLP) – In the month of June Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate in the country. But since then, the state’s unemployment numbers have been on a steady decline.

Now that a majority of the economy is back up and running here in the Commonwealth, people are getting used to their new routines and they’re adapting to the new normal, but a study out of UMass found that many people still have fears about the virus returning.

UMass Amherst researchers found that more than 70 percent of residents are scared of a second wave of the virus. Many of their concerns are focused around job loss and financial security. In fact, 19 percent of the people polled said they feared losing their jobs in the near future.

The state has, however, added 83,000 jobs, but not enough to make up for the estimated 500,000 that were lost since June. To help residents still on the unemployment system, the state has extended the number of weeks that someone can collect.

State leaders have also agreed to pay the additional $400 a week to recipients.

The only thing they’re waiting on now is funding from the federal government.