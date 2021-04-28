UMass Lowell will require vaccines for fall

BOSTON (SHNS) – UMass Lowell is the latest Massachusetts higher education institute to announce that students must become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before visiting or residing on campus in the fall semester.

School officials announced Wednesday that UMass Lowell will mandate that both residential and commuter students acquire full vaccination status before the semester begins “to live, learn or visit any UMass Lowell campus or property.”

“We strongly believe this policy is our most effective tool to return to the vibrant, dynamic and interpersonal pre-pandemic campus life that so many of us are eager to recreate,” UMass Lowell Provost Joseph Hartman said in an announcement to the campus, later adding that the requirement “will help ensure a far safer campus as well as permit campus interactions and operations much more in line with pre-pandemic levels.”

Surveys that university officials ran found that almost 90 percent of UMass Lowell employees plan to get fully vaccinated by the fall, as do 83 percent of students.

A growing number of colleges and universities in the Bay State have announced similar COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the fall semester, including the state university system, Northeastern University, and Emerson College.

A UMass spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that each campus is “adhering to guidance developed for the entire system” for fall vaccination requirements.