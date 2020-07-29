Undocumented immigrants camp outside lawmakers homes in push for driver’s licenses

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of undocumented immigrants gathered outside the Statehouse for more than two weeks, and now they’re taking their protests to the homes of state legislators.

Lawmakers said that they respect their right to peacefully protest, but showing up at their homes isn’t the way to get their message across. The group of undocumented immigrants has set up tents outside the homes of Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser and Chicopee State Representative Joseph Wagner.

They rang their doorbells around 8:30 a.m., in an effort to get elected officials to pass a bill that would give them access to drivers licenses, but lawmakers said their homes, and their families shouldn’t be the target in this debate.

“We have been around the clock in session so I wasn’t even at my house when the protesters got there when they left they left a tent, they left something attached to a fence on my property and I do think that’s crossing the line,” Leader Wagner said.

The House failed to pass an amendment that would give undocumented immigrants access to a driver’s license. A separate bill currently sits in the Senate Ways and Means Committee, and supporters are hoping to see it included in the economic development bill.

Governor Charlie Baker opposes this bill, so if lawmakers want it passed they will need to have a two-thirds majority to override a potential veto.