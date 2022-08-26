BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker vetoed this legislation when it reached his desk, but Democrats used their override power and gave undocumented immigrants a pathway to apply for a driver’s license.

Known as the Work and Family Mobility Act, supporters of this law believe it will keep the roads safe and improve law enforcement relations. Undocumented immigrants will still need to prove their identity, residency and date of birth.

Shortly after this became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to work to repeal the law through a ballot initiative.

“Massachusetts citizens have come together and have said, ‘Hey, this is a big issue, this is a big conversation, the voters deserve an opportunity to weigh in.’ And that’s what the petitions are all about, they’re about getting a question on the ballot to the voters can weigh in,” said Wendy Wakeman, Administrator for Fair and Secure Massachusetts.

The group alleges to have collected more than 100,000 signatures, and organizers have said that clerks have certified roughly 78,000 of them. This is nearly double the amount of signatures needed to get a question on the ballot. Once signatures are certified by local clerks, they must be submitted to the secretary of state’s office by September 7th for a final review and count.

As the law stands now, undocumented immigrants will be able to obtain a driver’s license starting in July of 2023.