Unemployment insurance business owners pay delayed through June

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill want to address the major increase in unemployment insurance rates so that employers across the Commonwealth aren’t forced to pay a fortune.

This year, employers in Massachusetts were supposed to pay more in unemployment insurance but lawmakers froze those rates due to the pandemic. Many on Beacon Hill say their work on this issue is not done yet.

“For employers themselves through no fault of their own are facing astronomical increases in the rates that they pay to insure each worker they have,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

The Department of Unemployment Assistance notified employers last week that they would delay UI payments from April 30 to June 1. That gives the legislature more time to address the rate increase and employers will have more time to prepare for the payment.

Now, many employers across the state have urged lawmakers to use federal funding to cover these payments lawmakers say that option is still on the table.