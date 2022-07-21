BOSTON (SHNS) – State Treasury officials on July 5 touted plans for a $2.7 billion bond sale to repay federal unemployment insurance loans, but postponed the major transaction planned for this week, citing unsettled legislation.

The treasurer’s office says the size and structure of the bonds might be affected by measures in an economic development bill that would have the state make a special deposit to the unemployment insurance trust fund as a way of minimizing the effects of rising insurance costs employers are facing due to the COVID-19 layoffs. But like so many other issues on Beacon Hill with formal sessions due to end on July 31, House and Senate Democrats are not in agreement on the size of the deposit.

The House economic development bill approved last week includes $300 million; the Senate bill marked for debate Thursday and possibly Friday has $100 million. A 2021 law was drawn up to use long-term borrowing to stabilize the unemployment insurance system, which was rocked when business restrictions put in place after the initial onset of COVID-19 drove record numbers of people onto jobless benefits and forced state government to turn to the federal government for cash advances. The Treasury says it has postponed the special obligation revenue bond sale until August, when it expects a final economic development bill to have been approved and signed into law.

The Treasury says the bonds are expected to amortize within 11 years from the date of issuance. The state received $2.268 billion in federal advances and applied $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the balance in March 2022, leaving about $1.768 billion outstanding.

Repaying Federal Advances and financing an incremental deposit to the UITF will help the Commonwealth to better manage the state unemployment tax rates for employers and finance unemployment insurance benefits to reduce economic hardship for those who have lost their jobs,” according to the Treasury. Treasurer Deb Goldberg has promoted another aspect of the bond deal, saying it would “likely be the largest municipal Social and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Bond issuance in the nation to date.”