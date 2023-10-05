BOSTON (WWLP) – Migrants are entering the state daily, pushing both the shelter system and funding to its breaking point and on Beacon Hill, leaders are still pleading to the federal government for help.

Governor Maura Healey filed a spending bill about three weeks ago, and within that bill was a $250 million allocation to put toward the escalating emergency shelter crisis. Healey had previously told federal officials that the state is spending more than $45 million per month on shelter services.

Healey has attempted to appeal to the Biden administration for help, through meetings with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and letters to the federal government. However, there has been no answer from the Biden administration.

“We need federal funding and expedited work authorizations, there is unanimity in terms of the opinion on that,” said the Governor. “We are going to continue to press for that and of course, as always we stay in dialogue with our partners in the legislature.”

On Thursday Speaker Ron Mariano met with the Massachusetts Federal Delegation virtually to discuss the migrant crisis. He said he stressed that Massachusetts needs help .

“The frustration is the numbers change dramatically daily, and with that comes the amount of money we need to pay for this, so unless we get help, we are going to have some difficult decisions,” explained Mariano.

The Healey administration declared a state of emergency in August due to the rising number of migrants entering state shelters. As of Wednesday, there were over 6,700 families in emergency shelters. However, not all the families are migrants. The administration estimates that less than half are new arrivals.