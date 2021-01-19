USA surpasses 400,000 COVID deaths

BOSTON (SHNS) – Almost exactly one year after the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the United States, the virus’s death toll in this country surpassed 400,000 people on Tuesday, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of about 3 p.m. Tuesday, 400,022 people in the United States have died of COVID-19. The center said there have been 24,163,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States since the first infection was confirmed Jan. 20, 2020. That works out to a fatality rate of roughly 1.66 percent nationwide.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Massachusetts is 2.89 percent, according to Johns Hopkins. Massachusetts has seen 473,441 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 13,705 deaths.

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 29 predicted the U.S. would hit the “grim milestone” of 400,000 deaths before his Jan. 20 inauguration