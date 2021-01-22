VA: Dislodged plug compromises 1,900 vaccine doses

BOSTON (SHNS) – A freezer failure at the VA’s facility in Jamaica Plain resulted in 1,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine being compromised.

The VA said that pharmacy staff discovered the freezer failure on Tuesday.

“The freezer was in a secure location and had an alarm system installed. The plug was found loose after a contractor accidentally removed it while cleaning,” a spokesman said. “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident and why the monitoring and alarm system did not work as expected. Replenishment doses are in process and we do not foresee disruption of our vaccination effort.”

Congressman Stephen Lynch visited the Jamaica Plain campus on Friday to explore the situation.