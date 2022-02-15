BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State House is set to reopen next week. 22News found out how the new vaccine and mask wearing policies will be enforced.

State leaders said that they are still working out the logistics but at this point, what they have established is a system where someone at the entrance to the building will be checking vaccine cards or asking for a negative test.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano announced that the State House will reopen next Tuesday. The building has been closed to the public for more than 700 days but now that cases have dropped, visitors will be let in once again.

“We want to provide an opportunity for people to come in, but we do ask that they respect the folks that are going to be in here working,” said Mariano.

When asked if he supports the vaccination or negative test requirement, Governor Baker said he didn’t believe the measure was necessary, “I don’t think this building needs a vax mandate, but I’m in a different position than my colleagues on that one.”

Speaker Mariano said the reason there is a negative test option is because there are several members of the House that are not vaccinated.

When the building reopens next week, visitors will only be able to use one entrance which should make it easier for the staff members that will be checking vax cards. The concern for lawmakers right now is how to move the entry process along so that people aren’t waiting in lines to take in the sights inside the building.