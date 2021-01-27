Vaccine shortage in MA leading to long wait times, unavailable appointments

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts residents over the age of 75 have been given the ok to begin scheduling their appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Gov. Baker said the state is building out its vaccination sites faster than vaccine doses are coming in.

During his news conference on Wednesday, Baker noted that Massachusetts will be receiving more COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government.

He couldn’t say exactly how much more the Commonwealth would be getting, but he’s hoping that it’s enough to expand the number of appointments available.

“This process for people will be frustrating, and I you know understand that,” Baker told reporters.

The governor said people should keep checking back to the website to see if appointments become available. They may be a few months out given that there are still 20,000 first responders who are waiting to get vaccinated.

The governor said he’s optimistic that the Commonwealth will be able to improve this system.

He is hoping to hear more about vaccine shipments from the federal government in the next week or so.