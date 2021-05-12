Vaccine strength reflected in death rate, Baker says

BOSTON (SHNS) – A day after Massachusetts recorded zero new COVID-19 deaths, Gov. Charlie Baker praised the accomplishment as proof that the vaccines are working.

“Any day that COVID doesn’t take a life is worth noting,” Baker said at a Wednesday press conference. “But the other thing I would say here is this is again evidence of the power and the importance of these vaccines.”

Tuesday was only the second day in more than a year that the Department of Public Health’s daily report counted zero new deaths to COVID-19. The first was June 30, 2020. The state’s seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths hit a second surge peak of 76.9 on Jan. 28 and since then has fallen to 6.9.

“The death data generally, day after day after day, since the vaccines really started to take hold among that over-65 population has gone down precipitously to the point where we’ve had seven-day averages now that have been under 10,” Baker said.

He added, “We had nothing like that through most of the spring, the summer, the fall and the early part of winter, and a huge part of that is the success that those vaccines have had in protecting people over the 65 and folks with comorbidities for whom COVID was most dangerous.”