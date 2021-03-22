Vax equity coalition seeking answers on funding distribution

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Baker administration’s investment of $27.4 million toward improving vaccine distribution in hardest-hit communities is “great progress,” but a coalition pushing for greater equity in the rollout still wants more information about how officials will increase administration rates for people of color.

Members of the Vaccine Equity Now! Coalition, a group that includes many civil rights, racial justice and community organizations, called Monday for Gov. Charlie Baker to present more information about distributing funding to help deliver shots in communities of color and reach those who are hesitant to receive vaccines.

In a Monday joint statement, the group’s chairs praised the administration for planning to direct $27.4 million of federal funds to community health centers, vaccine clinics, outreach and education in the 20 communities with significant populations of color and significant COVID-19 impacts.

“While this is great progress, there are still questions that need to be answered to ensure that the necessary doses and resources are making their way to the communities that have been most impacted by COVID-19 and the trusted organizations that serve those communities,” co-chairs Dr. Atyia Martin of the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, Eva Millona of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, and Carlene Pavlos of the Massachusetts Public Health Association said.

Baker and other administration officials plan to testify Tuesday at an oversight hearing the Legislature’s COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee is hosting, focused on technology issues and disaster planning.