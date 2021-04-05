Vehicle inspections still unavailable at RMV after malware attack

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Vehicle inspections will remain unavailable across Massachusetts through at least Tuesday while the state fixes the security issues that first came to light last week ago.

According to officials at the RMV, Applus Technologies, the company that provides the vehicle inspection program for the Commonwealth, is still working to relaunch its platform after locking it down on Tuesday, March 30 in response to the malware attack.

Applus employees say they are working “around the clock” to resolve any lingering security threats, but they didn’t give a timeline on how long it would take.

The outage is currently affecting Massachusetts and seven other states.

RMV officials say they have notified law enforcement about the ongoing issues and they ask that drivers with expired stickers not get fined or ticketed until the problem is fixed.