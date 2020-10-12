Veteran prosecutor poised to ascend to Appeals court

BOSTON (SHNS) – With Marguerite Grant sitting before the Governor’s Council for an interview to join the Appeals Court bench, the court’s chief justice joined in a chorus singing her praises Wednesday, while a trio of defense attorneys offered sharp words for why they feel her confirmation would be a mistake.

Grant has worked for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey since 2011, serving the last six years as general counsel and director of training, following a decade in the Middlesex DA’s office. Her resume includes distinctions like managing editor of the Stanford Law Review and being named one of the “top women of law” by Mass. Lawyers Weekly in 2019.

The Westwood resident said that she remembered studying the famed Sacco and Vanzetti trial in her eighth grade class; she later began practicing law with Boston firm Hill & Barlow, which handled Nicola Sacco’s and Bartolomeo Vanzetti’s historic appeals.

Through the Office of Victim Assistance, she has conducted training for newly-hired victim witness advocates for criminal justice agencies statewide. And Morrissey told councilors about a newsletter she has regularly sent out to police departments to keep officers up to date on proper legal procedure.

Appeals Court Chief Justice Mark Green, a Gov. Charlie Baker appointee who was tapped to lead the court in 2017, told councilors about a time Grant appeared before him in 2012 and turned a prosecutorial mistake into a teaching moment.

“She stood before us and conceded error, conceded that the prosecutor’s closing argument at trial was improper. She brought the trial prosecutor with her to the argument so that he could hear the concerns expressed by the panel about the engagement in that kind of an improper argument,” Green said. “Now she persuaded us – and this is a testament to her advocacy – she persuaded us that the evidence nonetheless was sufficiently strong that the improper argument was not sufficient grounds for reversal of the conviction.”

The Supreme Judicial Court ultimately disagreed with Green’s panel, he said, sending Commonwealth v. Lewis back for a new trial.

“She was not afraid to come before us, not just on her own, but as a teaching moment for the trial prosecutor to recognize that there are some things that are simply out of bounds,” Green said.

Also speaking in support was retired Appeals Court Justice Sydney Hanlon, whom Grant said she considers a mentor, and whose seat Grant would fill if confirmed.

Judicial temperament is often a focus of council interviews, and Hanlon and Green both pointed to interactions they had Wednesday morning with a longtime court officer who offered to walk to the State House and testify on Grant’s behalf. “I think how you treat the court officer when you’re a busy litigator … says something important about what kind of person you are and how you treat people,” Hanlon said.

Emails from critics of Grant — three defense attorneys separately levelling charges against the nominee — had already circulated among council members and overtook the conversation at the five-hour hearing. Councilor Robert Jubinville chaired the meeting and read some of the emails aloud near the start of the interview.

Only one of those attorneys appeared at the hearing: Attorney Michael Chinman of Dedham, who worked with Grant in the Middlesex district attorney’s office appeals bureau for around five years in the 1990s.

Chinman said that the first step in appellate prosecution was requesting the file from the trial prosecution, but that Grant ceased doing so and shared problematic reasons for that decision.

“In fact, she trained people on whether you should request the trial file as an appellate prosecutor. And her reason for not requesting the trial file, that she told others, that I heard directly, was that you might find exculpatory evidence that had not been turned over and you might find mistakes that were made by the trial prosecutor, and then you would be obligated to turn that over, which could endanger the prosecution,” Chinman said. “To me, that is a position that I cannot reconcile with being elevated to the Appeals Court.”

Grant responded later in the hearing that Chinman was incorrect — deliberately avoiding trial files had not been her practice, and she had always looked at the trial papers at some point after she was assigned a case.

“I don’t know where he’s getting that from, other than perhaps I had told trial ADAs, look at the clerk’s papers, look at the record in the case first, then look at the trial file, but the record is what goes to the court,” Grant said.

Chinman previously ran in an open race for Norfolk district attorney which Morrissey ultimately won.

In another case, Holliston post-conviction and appellate attorney Amy Belger, who previously worked as an ADA in Manhattan, alleged Grant “signed a false affidavit, got caught (by me) in doing so, asked Judge Connors to correct her false affidavit for her himself, and thereafter submitted a second affidavit with knowingly misleading information,” and concluded that “surely, there are better candidates for robes.”

David Nathanson of Boston-based Wood & Nathanson LLP charged in an email that Grant is “known in the defense bar for distinct episodes of misrepresentation.” He referenced a case where, acting as defense counsel, he requested a list of jurors. He wrote that Grant’s filing in opposition to the request misrepresented case law to the point that her argument was contrary to the finding she cited, and that she “suggest[ed] that I might ‘misuse’ the addresses if I was provided with them by committing identity fraud.”

Grant told the council that she made some mistakes in the cases raised by Belger and Nathanson, and comments from some councilors sympathized with the fact that mistakes do occur.

“I find that there’s no malice or no intent, and that these things happen … Let ye who is without sin cast the first stone,” said Councilor Mary Hurley, herself a retired Massachusetts judge. The Springfield Democrat also objected to the fact that Belger and Nathanson did not appear in person to answer questions about their accusations.

Councilor Joseph Ferreira underscored that Grant has handled hundreds of appellate cases, “And there are what, three? That we talked about today?”

Jubinville peppered Grant with questions, at one point asking if one of her mistakes had been deliberate, which she denied. One of Jubinville’s focuses was whether this prosecutor could transition to a judgeship without being a “government judge,” i.e., one who is inclined to side with the prosecution.

Councilors Christopher Iannella and Marilyn Pettito Devaney both noted it was rare to see witnesses appear in opposition, particularly three of them.

“Usually it’s a disgruntled client, but these are all attorneys. Very rarely does that happen,” Iannella said.