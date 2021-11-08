Veteran walks from Chicopee to the Statehouse to bring awareness to service related issues

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the last four days James Chartier has braved the cold, windy weather in New England to honor his fellow service members. He hopes that his annual 90 mile journey will bring awareness to issues like PTSD and veteran homelessness.

Chartier began his march on Friday morning in Chicopee. He set out on his 90 mile journey with one thing in mind, getting resources to veterans just like him. Especially those still struggling to adapt to civilian life once they leave the military.

“I’ve been doing this march to raise the awareness that these veterans are not unstable they just need help,” Chartier said.

This year Chartier was joined by two other veterans who share his belief that the services veterans receive in Massachusetts need to improve.

“I have visions of building community houses for veterans to get them, first of all off the streets, get them safe and get them clean and fed and all that,” said Michelle Dunfield.

The veterans all agree that their fellow comrades have so much to add to the Commonwealth’s economy they just want to see them given the chance they deserve to re-enter society.

Chartier’s message to lawmakers is clear: provide more services to veterans all across the state, and he’s hoping that several of the bills before the legislature this session will make it over the finish line and get to the Governor’s desk before the end of the session.