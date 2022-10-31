BOSTON (WWLP) – The Vice President is visiting Boston again this week, just days before the midterm elections next Tuesday.

With just about a week away from the November 8th election, Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Massachusetts Wednesday to lend her support. The second in command will be appearing at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

She will be joined by gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, Lt. Governor candidate Kim Driscoll, Attorney General candidate Andrea Campbell, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

In the announcement from the Healey, Driscoll campaign, the focus of the event will be “driving voters to the polls” with an emphasis in communities of color.

Recent polls show strong leads for the democratic hopefuls. Which begs the question, why is Vice President Harris spending time in Massachusetts?

“Kamala Harris needs a win. She needs a win and she wants to be able to say she contributed to the turn out, and that she contributed to a historic win in Massachusetts and she did her part,” said David Paleologos.

Wins from Healey and Driscoll would make Massachusetts the first state to elect an all-female executive office. If Healey becomes the next governor, she will also be the first openly gay governor of Massachusetts.

Healey is not the only candidate with a high-profile endorsement, Republican candidate Geoff Deihl has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.