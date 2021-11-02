Voter turnout is high for Boston’s historic mayoral race

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2012 file photo, the Boston city skyline is illuminated at dusk as it reflects off the waters of Boston Harbor. When the leaders of the U.S. Olympic Committee meet Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, they’ll be deciding on more than a city to put in the running to host the […]

BOSTON (WWLP) – The race for Boston Mayor comes down to two candidates, Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu.

The two women currently serve on Boston’s City Council together but they have very different ideas on how the city should be run.

Essabi George, a former teacher, has focused her campaign on improving the Boston Public School system and addressing the public health crisis on Mass Avenue.

Wu has been fighting for more affordable housing options in the city and she wants to see the T go fair free.

22News caught up with voters outside one polling location in the city to see how they were feeling as they casted their ballots in this historic election.

“These new people that will be coming in will be much more representative of the city as a whole and I think that’s going to be a step in the right direction for sure,” Sally Ebeling said.

This race is extremely close but early polls show that Wu has taken the lead. Essabi George’s team continues to remain optimistic and they plan to hold events across the city until the polls close.