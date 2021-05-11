Voting rights advocates hold virtual lobby day at Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Tuesday, a group of voting rights advocates held a virtual lobby day at the State House.

Usually, the halls on Beacon Hill are filled with people ready to knock on their representatives and senator’s doors, however, on Tuesday, they had to do all of their advocacy work over the phone.

The election modernization coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass the VOTES Act.

A bill that would make mail-in voting a permanent fixture in all elections moving forward, on top of expanding early voting and allowing for same-day voter registration.

“We held this lobby day because we wanted to rally as much public support as we could around the legislation,” Alex Psilakis, a representative for Mass Vote told 22News.

More than 300 voting rights advocates attended Tuesday’s virtual lobby day.

Many of them were able to get through to their elected officials and talk about how important it is to expand voting rights in the Commonwealth.

The bills are still being considered by the election laws committee, but advocates told me after the event that they feel the bills are gaining the support they need to pass this session.