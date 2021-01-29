Walensky: Treat every case like a variant

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Federal officials are “rapidly ramping up” their surveillance and sequencing around new variants of COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing Friday.

The B.1.1.7 variant first observed in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in 379 cases in 29 states as of Wednesday, Walensky said. South Carolina officials notified the public on Thursday about the first two cases of another variant first found in Africa, and Minnesota has identified a case of a variant detected in Brazil.

“We also know viruses mutate, and they tend to mutate in ways that are advantageous to the virus,” Walensky said. “We expected this, and this is why I feel compelled to underscore to you the need for each of us to remain steadfast in our commitment to taking all of the appropriate steps to protect ourselves and our communities.”

She said that this “is not the time to travel,” and that people should continue wearing masks, staying six feet apart, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Limiting virus spread also lessens the conditions that produce variants, she said. The former Massachusetts General Hospital doctor said that opportunities for “real case control” and contact tracing are “largely gone” by the time someone develops symptoms, gets tested, receives a positive result, and can undergo sequencing.

“So I think and I believe that we should be treating every case as if it’s a variant during this pandemic right now,” she said.