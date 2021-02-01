Walsh introduces White as police commissioner

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston’s new police commissioner pledged Monday to prioritize community engagement in an effort to build trust with citizens after a summer that saw a reckoning on racial justice and the wide-ranging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh swore in Dennis White as the city’s 43rd commissioner at a Monday morning press conference where White also said he would focus on health and wellness efforts for sworn and civilian officers during the pandemic.

White replaces former Police Commissioner William Gross, who retired on Jan. 29 after leading the department for just over two years as the city’s first Black commissioner.

“As commissioner, the Boston Police Department will continue to prioritize community engagement to build trust and relationships with our citizens and community,” said White, who became the second African American to serve as Boston police commissioner. “We will get through this together but we will have to make changes.”

White has served in the department for 32 years, previously holding posts in both investigations and patrol positions. He began his career in District Six, which covers South Boston, as a patrol officer, later moved to District Two as a sergeant patrol supervisor, and became a sergeant detective in District Four.

Before he joined the command staff in 2014, he served as a lieutenant and duty supervisor in Roxbury, Mattapan, and Jamaica Plain. White served as deputy superintendent in the Office of the Superintendent-in-Chief and in the Bureau of Field Services Night Command and was then promoted to chief of staff for Gross.

“I am confident he will continue the Boston Police Department’s reputation as a leader in community policing, and advance the department’s commitment to accountability and transparency and help lead the Boston Police Department into a new era,” Walsh said.

White also served on the Police Reform Task Force, which Walsh convened over the summer and tasked with issuing recommendations to improve policing in the city.

“The COVID pandemic has strained our resources with our officers working long hours in difficult situations,” he said. “Still, the Boston Police Department has answered all the calls to service without hesitation to our citizens.”