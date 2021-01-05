Walsh: “table-hopping” needs to stop

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, customers have lunch outside next to a table set up for proper social distancing inside a restaurant in New York. The city on Wednesday began allowing restaurants to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew for a fourth straight month in September as the country continued to reopen following a spring shutdown. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Indoor dining has remained available even as local and state officials reinstated restrictions on a range of other businesses, but in Boston, residents might be taking excessive risks at restaurants.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said Tuesday that contact tracers have detected significant numbers of people who expose themselves and others to possible COVID transmission by dining out with friends or family from outside their usual interactions, causing potential spread.

“Our contact tracing efforts have made it clear: even though indoor dining itself isn’t a high risk factor, too many people are going out to dinner with people outside of their household, outside of their bubble,” Walsh said. “People have a few drinks and they kind of wander around. Sometimes, they see other people and they table-hop. We need this to stop. We can’t have you table-hopping in a restaurant.”

Restaurants are still allowed to host indoor dining under the latest state and Boston city restrictions — the latter of which Walsh extended another three weeks on Tuesday — but capacities are limited.