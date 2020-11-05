Walsh: “Wear the mask”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday that “every day the trend also gives us reason for caution in the terms of how gradual it is, in how necessary our precautions have been and how much potential there is for new outbreaks if we don’t keep doing the right thing.” (Photo: Courtesy/City of Boston)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Boston’s positive COVID-19 test rate, at 7.2 percent, is down from where it was the previous week, Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday, noting that while the drop is good to see, it’s too soon to consider it a trend.

He urged people to wear masks or face coverings while out in public, whether they be participating in demonstrations, going to the store or taking a walk.

Walsh said the realities of the pandemic are frustrating for many, including parents who want their kids to return to in-person classes and restaurant owners who will no longer be able to serve as many tables when Gov. Charlie Baker’s new order prohibiting dine-in service after 9:30 p.m. takes effect Friday.

“There’s a lot of frustration, so I’m asking people in the city of Boston, in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, wear the mask,” he said. “Wear your mask. That’s what the public health experts say.”