Warren hitting trail for Biden

BOSTON (SHNS) – With less than a month now until Election Day, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans to travel to New Hampshire and Maine on Saturday, Oct. 10 to stump for her one-time primary election opponent Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign, which has been dispatching other high-profile Democrats like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold proxy campaign events, said additional details of Warren’s trip on behalf of the campaign would be released later.

Biden placed fifth in the New Hampshire Democratic primary earlier this year, behind Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Warren.

A recent poll conducted in New Hampshire by the American Research Group showed Biden up by nine points over President Donald Trump, with 53 percent support according to FiveThirtyEight.

In Maine, a poll of likely voters recently showed Biden with 51 percent support, up 11 points on Trump.