Was 2020 the toughest year in Massachusetts history?

BOSTON (WWLP) – As we head into the New Year, elected officials in the Commonwealth are looking back at just how far we’ve come.

Back in March, Governor Charlie Baker issued a state of emergency banning large gatherings and restricting the way businesses could operate. As pandemic concerns grew across the Commonwealth, more and more restrictions were implemented.

Heading into the Spring, Baker announced a phased plan to re-open the state’s economy but case numbers over the last few months have forced us to go back a phase.

“You know when I think about this what I think about more often than not is just how insidious and destructive COVID has been in so many ways,” said Gov. Baker said.

Gov. Baker didn’t say whether this was the toughest year in state history, though he did say it’s been one of the toughest years of his lifetime.

A sentiment that many people can relate to.