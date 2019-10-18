WATCH LIVE: Act of Bravery awards given out at Massachusetts Statehouse

BOSTON (SHNS) – Governor Charlie Baker presents the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s 36th annual Trooper George Hanna Awards along with Hanna’s daughters, Kimberly and Deborah.

The awards recognize law enforcement officers for acts of bravery in 2018.

Tributes will also be made to the memory of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, both of whom were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

11AM: Watch 22News on Facebook Live to see who will receive the awards

Governor Charlie Baker recognizes law enforcement officers for acts of bravery in the 36th annual Trooper George Hanna Awards ceremony. Tributes will also be made in memory of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, both of whom were killed in the line of duty in Posted by WWLP-22News on Friday, October 18, 2019

House Chamber filling up for 36th Hanna Awards honoring police officers for heroic acts. Three MSP Troopers will be among those honored — Air Wing Tprs John Hazelrigg and Russ Phippen for a dramatic water rescue & Tpr Mark Whitcomb for helping subdue a knife wielding suspect. pic.twitter.com/3QNpZ2Utmv — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 18, 2019

George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery

Here you can learn about the Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery.

Trooper George L. Hanna

The Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery is an annual award ceremony named after Trooper George L. Hanna, who lost his life serving the Commonwealth on February 26, 1983. Trooper Hanna began his career on October 15, 1974 and served nearly ten years with the Massachusetts State Police.

On Saturday, February 26, 1983, Trooper Hanna conducted a motor vehicle stop in the town of Auburn. Three men and two women were in the vehicle, and when Trooper Hanna removed the occupants for questioning, he was instantaneously shot six times by one of the male suspects. He died later that evening in a Worcester hospital, leaving behind his wife Marilyn, and three children, Deborah, Kimberly, and Michael. His three assailants are serving life sentences.

Awards

The Hanna Awards, which have been held annually since 1983, have become a symbol of prestige, within both the law enforcement community and the Commonwealth as a whole. It’s an opportunity to publicly recognize the bravery of members of the law enforcement community who put their lives on the line by dedicating themselves to safety throughout Massachusetts.

Nominations are made for outstanding acts of bravery performed by a member (or members) of your department between January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018, following these guidelines. The selection committee will require a detailed narrative of the incident for which your member is being nominated, along with news clippings or any substantiating information you feel will assist the selection committee with its decision.

Latest News: