WATCH LIVE: Fiscal year 2022 budget proposal for Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to announce the budget proposal for the Fiscal Year 2022 Wednesday.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan.

Officials will provide a live update at around 12:00 p.m. from the State House in Boston.

Governor Baker delivered his annual State of the Commonwealth address virtually Tuesday night from the State House. The governor set some lofty goals for the Commonwealth, including widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, re-opening the economy, and much more.