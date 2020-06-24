Watch Live: Governor Baker to address investigation report on Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Watch Live: Governor Baker announce independent report findings

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to hold a news conference on the findings of an independent investigation at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the news conference will begin at 12 p.m. in the Garner Auditorium at the State House.

Former federal prosecutor Attorney Mark Pearlstein was retained by Governor Baker to investigate the numerous amounts of deaths in the soldier’s home during the pandemic. The investigation and report have been completed independently by the Baker-Polito Administration.

Governor Baker called for an independent and thorough investigation at the home in efforts to get to the bottom of what happened and take immediate action.

“This report lays out in heartbreaking detail the terrible failures that unfolded at the facility, and the tragic outcomes that followed. Our emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak stabilized conditions for residents and staff, and we now have an accurate picture of what went wrong and will take immediate action to deliver the level of care that our veterans deserve.” Governor Baker

The report focuses on the COVID-19 tragedy that occurred at the home which resulted in at least 76 veteran deaths and an additional 84 veterans and over 80 staff members who tested positive for the virus. The report reveals substantial errors and failures by the home’s leadership including Superintendent Walsh by the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services which likely contributed to the death toll during the outbreak.

The report also states Walsh was not qualified to manage a long-term care facility and his shortcomings were notified to the Department of Veterans Services, however, the agency failed to effectively oversee the home during his tenure.

The biggest error made by the leadership team was the decision to move all veterans from one of the two locked dementia units into another locked dementia unit where they would be crowded in with veterans already living there. That decision was made on March 27, during the first initial surge of COVID-19 cases. Instead of isolating those with the virus from those who were a-symptomatic, the decision to combine the two groups resulted in 40 veterans crowded into a space that only holds 25 people.

Overall, the investigation concluded the following findings:

The Soldiers’ Home leadership team made substantial errors in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak

Combining two locked dementia units containing veterans with a mix of COVID-19 statuses, and failing to ensure an appropriate standard of care on the combined unit. Failure to promptly isolate patients suspected of COVID-19 using the rooms set aside for isolation. Delays in testing additional veterans for COVID-19 when they were showing symptoms. Delays in closing common spaces. Failure to stop rotation of staff among units. Inconsistent policies and practices with respect to personal protective equipment. Recordkeeping and documentation failures.

The Department of Veterans’ Services did not take steps to address substantial and long-standing concerns regarding the leadership of the Soldiers’ Home.

Although Mr. Walsh reported other information that was inaccurate and incomplete, we have not identified any material violations of the reporting requirements concerning COVID-19 test results and deaths.

Lastly, the report included suggestions for a number of staffing, technology, and physical plant improvements, and a recommendation that the Soldiers’ Home should not be exempt from the requirements for licensing and inspection that apply to other long-term care facilities in Massachusetts.