WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to announce Supreme Judicial Court nominee

BOSTON (WWLP/SHNS) – Governor Baker is expected to make an announcement Wednesday morning regarding the nomination of a new chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court.

According to the State House News Service, Baker intends to nominate Associate Justice Kimberly Budd to the position. If confirmed, Budd will become the first female black chief justice in the history of the court.

The seat went vacant when Chief Justice Ralph Gants passed away earlier this year.

Budd was first appointed to the Supreme Judicial Court in 2016 by Baker, and since her confirmation has authored 85 decisions. At 54 years old, she will be the youngest chief justice of the SJC in 150 years.

Before being named to the top court, Budd became a judge in 2009 when former Gov. Deval Patrick, a Democrat, nominated her for the Superior Court bench. A graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School, she is also the daughter of former U.S. Attorney Wayne Budd.

The decision to elevate a sitting justice also means that Baker will get to nominate two more associate justices before the end of the year to fill Budd’s position, as well as the seat held by retiring Justice Barbara Lenk. The governor does not intend to make those nominations Wednesday.