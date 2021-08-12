BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is planning to make an announcement Thursday afternoon regarding apprenticeships and job training programs within the state.

Watch live at 2:30 p.m.

Baker will be joined by Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta at Cengage in Boston for the announcement at 2:30 p.m. He is also expected to talk about $2.9 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The state’s largest virtual job fair is taking place next week, giving the ability to connect with hundreds of potential employers without leaving your house. Beginning Monday, August 16 through Friday, August 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day, there will be industry-specific employers available to discuss positions with jobseekers from entry level to executive positions.

Massachusetts Virtual Job Fair Schedule

Monday: General Job Fair (all industries)

General Job Fair (all industries) Tuesday: Manufacturing, Professional Services, Finance

Manufacturing, Professional Services, Finance Wednesday: Healthcare, Hospitality, Education

Healthcare, Hospitality, Education Thursday: General Job Fair (all industries)

General Job Fair (all industries) Friday: Information Technology, Building Services, and other

View the full list of western Massachusetts employers participating in the virtual job fair.