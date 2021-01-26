WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker’s State of the Commonwealth address

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker will be giving his annual State of the Commonwealth address virtually Tuesday night from the State House.

Watch Live at 7:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

Baker is expected to outline a wide range of issues but mainly focusing on the administration’s plan for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic within the state.

Last year, Baker used the speech to commit to a 2050 goal for net-zero carbon emissions and to call for $135 million in new MBTA operating funds.

Baker carves up $16.5 Bil transportation bill with vetoes

“This legislation is vital to allowing MassDOT and the MBTA to commence planning on the next Capital Investment Plan, and to continuing this administration’s thoughtful and data driven approach to rebuilding, modernizing, and expanding the capacity of the Commonwealth’s transportation system,” Baker said.

Join us tomorrow night as I provide an update on the state of our Commonwealth.



This year's address will look different, but I look forward to sharing some thoughts about the resilient people and communities of Massachusetts. #MASOTC pic.twitter.com/QjU8MRQixj — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 26, 2021

Governors usually give the annual speech in the House Chamber during a joint session of the legislature attended by hundreds of lawmakers, state officials, and distinguished guests. Since COVID-19 hit Massachusetts, House and Senate leadership have moved to virtual legislative sessions.