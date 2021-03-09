Ways and Means polling out relief bill for workers, business

BOSTON (SHNS) – A tax credit for unemployed workers with household incomes below 200 percent of the poverty level and 40 hours of emergency COVID-19 paid sick leave for full-time workers are among the measures in a COVID-19 business and worker relief bill that’s moving through the House Ways and Means Committee ahead of an anticipated Thursday vote in the House.

The committee began polling its members on the bill, a redrafted version of an unemployment insurance bill (H 55) filed by Gov. Charlie Baker, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and gave them until 10 a.m. Wednesday to indicate their vote.

Like Baker’s original proposal, the new bill proposes to limit the size of increases employers will face in their unemployment insurance contributions increase by freezing the UI rate schedule for 2021 and 2022 and would authorize up to $7 billion in borrowing, backed by an employer assessment, to replenish the UI trust fund and repay federal loans. Senate President Karen Spilka, House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Ways and Means Chairs Rep. Aaron Michlewitz and Sen. Michael Rodrigues announced on Monday that they’d reached agreement on a relief bill and would work quickly to pass it.

Among other measures, they said the bill would waive penalties for missed tax payments on unemployment benefits received in 2020 and exclude forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans from taxable gross income for small businesses organized as pass-through entities.

As rewritten by the House Ways and Means Committee, the bill also calls for an analysis of expanding the state’s family and medical leave program “to provide coverage for future communicable illnesses related to a public health emergency,” and proposes the use of $75 million in federal funds to reimburse employers for the emergency paid leave. For employees working less than 40 hours a week, leave amounts will be based on their schedule.