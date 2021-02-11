Wednesday vaccine update: Dosage supply rises by 129,000

Boston Statehouse

by: Chris Lisinski, SHNS

Posted:

BOSTON (SHNS) – State health officials on Wednesday reported receiving a big boost of 129,325 additional vaccine doses from the federal government, and said more than 40,000 more doses had been administered since Tuesday’s daily report.

New daily data published by the Department of Public Health indicated a cumulative total of 1,413,025 COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to Massachusetts and 950,515 administered, decreasing the percentage of doses reported as administered to 67.3 percent, from 70.9 percent.

As of Wednesday afternoon’s update, 723,327 Bay State residents have received at least one dose of the inoculation and 227,188 have received both doses.

