Weekly school cases rise to 652, up from 348

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) –  A total of 398 new COVID-19 cases were logged among K-12 students engaged in in-person or hybrid learning from Nov. 12-18, more than double the 191 recorded the previous week, new Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data show.

School districts, education collaboratives and special education schools reported a total of 652 new cases to the department last week, including the 398 student cases and 254 staff cases.

Wakefield had the most student cases, with 15, and 142 of 400 districts reported at least one new student case. The most staff cases — 11 — were recorded in Lynn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today

WWLP Contests & Sweepstakes

Contests & Sweepstakes