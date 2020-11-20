Weekly school cases rise to 652, up from 348

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of 398 new COVID-19 cases were logged among K-12 students engaged in in-person or hybrid learning from Nov. 12-18, more than double the 191 recorded the previous week, new Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data show.

School districts, education collaboratives and special education schools reported a total of 652 new cases to the department last week, including the 398 student cases and 254 staff cases.

Wakefield had the most student cases, with 15, and 142 of 400 districts reported at least one new student case. The most staff cases — 11 — were recorded in Lynn.