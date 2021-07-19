Western MA communities to receive road, bridge repairs through new transportation bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A major transportation bill has been signed into law on Beacon Hill.

Governor Charlie Baker has officially signed a $350,000 million transportation bill that aims to fix local roads and bridges, and the best part about this bill is that every city and town in the Commonwealth will get a cut of the funding.

On Friday, Gov. Baker agreed to the bill that House and Senate members sent to his desk. 22News spoke to Sunderland State Representative Natalie Blais who is also a member of the state’s Transportation Committee about the changes that her district will see.

“Right now, we should be expanding access to public transportation as we’re looking at fighting climate change and making sure that people have access to jobs and healthcare and education,” Rep. Blais said.

The bill also provided another $25 million in grants which will be used for a bottleneck relief program, city busses, and additional electric-vehicle charging stations. Typically transportation bills focus primarily on the MBTA, but that isn’t the case here.

That’s why it has overwhelming support from western Massachusetts lawmakers.