Western MA lawmakers are pushing for affordable healthcare

BOSTON (WWLP) – State legislators are now settling into their new committee assignments.

‘Equity’ is a keyword in describing Northampton State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa’s plans on the healthcare financing committee.

Sabadosa has long been a supporter of Medicare for all, a plan that would provide healthcare services through a single-payer system.

With her new committee assignment, Sabadosa intends to push for that plan and for others like it so the Commonwealth can provide healthcare to all its residents at an affordable rate.

“COVID-19 has ravaged communities and we’re going to have to figure out how to rebuild particularly our healthcare infrastructure and figure out ways to support our hospitals and our local board of health and make sure that people are starting to access healthcare again,” Rep. Sabadosa told 22News.

Sabadosa and her colleagues in the legislature will be tasked with post-pandemic recovery. They will need to focus on getting our workforce, our education system, and our healthcare system back on track.

Lawmakers only have until Friday, February 19 to file new bills.