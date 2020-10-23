Western MA lawmakers say Gov. Baker’s economic package doesn’t go far enough

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is touting a $700 million economic recovery package aimed at keeping Massachusetts businesses alive.

The governor’s plan would make major investments in things like affordable housing, job creation, and even broadband internet but several members of the western Massachusetts delegation don’t believe that their constituents will benefit like the rest of the state will.

Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds took to Twitter on Thursday writing: “Underwhelmed by the Governor’s economic assistance package. The solution falls short of the need.”

Hinds said he has been in contact with business owners in his community and they worry that this grant funding will run out before even reaching them.

“And so when you spread something like a $50 million small business grant program across the state she’s worried it just won’t be enough to allow her to see the other side of this,” Senator Hinds told 22News.

The Governor included $171 million in his plan for affordable housing but lawmakers in the western part of the state say it’s not enough. And they believe that residents in rural areas will suffer the most.

Something that would make this whole situation a lot easier is another federal relief package which likely won’t happen until after the election.