Western MA lawmakers voice their support for a school mask mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) – The debate over a school mask mandate is heating up on Beacon Hill.

For weeks now, members of the legislature and the governor have gone back and forth over a statewide indoor mask mandate. Lawmakers believe a mask mandate should be put in place before the start of the school year to protect students and staff from the highly contagious Delta variant.

We need to be very firm with the residents of Massachusetts that we do need to get vaccinated and we do need to wear masks, that’s the only way we’re going to get through this pandemic. Despite pressure from lawmakers, teachers, and parents, Governor Charlie Baker is standing by his decision not to put a mandate in place.

This debate has been going on for weeks now and it is expected to get worse as we get closer to the start of the school year. The largest teachers union in the state is calling for a mask mandate, but Gov. Baker said he has no plans to implement one any time soon.