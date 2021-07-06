Western MA lawmakers working to provide more transportation options for schools

BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the state’s education committee took testimony on dozens of bills Tuesday, including one that would improve school transportation.

Long bus rides mean early morning pick-ups and late afternoon drop-offs a daily occurrence for hundreds of students in the western part of the state. A new proposal on Beacon Hill aims to improve that by working with neighboring communities to shuffle kids to and from school.

State Representative Jacob Oliveria of Ludlow is teaming up with State Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield to address school transportation issues that many of their constituents face, and they want to do it in a way that benefits both urban and rural areas.

“We wanna make sure we save the school district’s dollars and ultimately the taxpayer dollars by changing the way we provide transportation to students,” Rep. Oliveira told 22News.

The bill before the education committee would give school districts more options to get students to and from school, including allowing parents to decline transportation prior to the school year so that bus routes can be reconfigured.

It’s now up to members of the education committee to decide the bill’s fate.