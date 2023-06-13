BOSTON (WWLP) – There was a hearing at the State House Tuesday on alternative forms of medicine.

It’s not everyday that a progressive and a conservative lawmaker can agree on something, but on Tuesday bills were heard to legalize plant medicine that are sponsored by Representative Lindsay Sabadosa and Representative Nicholas Boldyga. In front of the joint committee on the Judiciary, three bills were heard regarding the legalization of plant medicine.

Former police officer Representative Nicholas Boldyga put forward one of the bills, an act concerning the legalization of certain natural plants and fungi. This would legalize the possession, cultivation, and personal use for those 21 years of age and older of plants and fungi that contain certain substances. The bill prohibits the sale or transfer of the substances and would limit the amount someone could possess as well.

There are another set of bills in the House and Senate, sponsored by Representative Lindsay Sabadosa and Senator Pat Jehlen that are very similar to Boldyga’s bill that was also heard Tuesday, the main differences are that second set of bills would allow those 18 years and older to possess and cultivate these plant medicines, and Boldyga’s bill goes into more detail regarding licensing and public housing access.

Representative Boldyga believes this bill would be life saving, “These substances have saved lives, changed lives, treated addiction issues, not only alcohol, but heroin, depression, mental health, PTSD. These substances have saved and changed people’s lives.”

At the hearing, medical professionals, veterans, law enforcement, addiction specialists and community leaders testified in favor of the bill. According to advocates this is a growing movement, as Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize the adult use of Psilocybin this year.