BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has many climate goals it plans to reach in the coming years. 22News found out if we’re advancing according to schedule.

A climate report card was released this month and so far so good, with the state claiming it’s on track to reaching its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of 33 percent by 2025, 75 percent by 2040, and 85 percent by 2050. Those goals are based on 1990 emissions.

Environmental Justice is a part of this report and it says that one of the challenges the state faces is the geographical divide between Greater Boston, Central, and Western Massachusetts. One aspect that is a challenge in western Massachusetts is Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) stations.

By 2035, all new car sales in Massachusetts must be electric but many parts of western Massachusetts do not have the infrastructure to maintain those types of vehicles.

The climate plan calls for 200,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025 and 900 thousand by 2030. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is currently seeking vendors to create a network of reliable fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) on state roadways. Approved vendors will design, permit, build, operate, and maintain National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations at locations identified by MassDOT.

“MassDOT is excited to be taking this step towards a brighter future for our environment and for ourselves with the installation of a state-wide network of reliable fast-charging stations for electric vehicles,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Fast-charging stations at convenient locations along major roads will absolutely lead to reduced air pollution, fewer gas-guzzling cars on our roads, and a willingness by people to make smarter choices which will help combat climate change.”

The first-ever Climate Chief, Melissa Hoffer, published this report, which will be released annually and made available to the public.