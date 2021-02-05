Western Massachusetts focused dashboard

BOSTON (SHNS) – Western Massachusetts is seeing the same kind of slow but consistent decline in coronavirus activity that the Department of Public Health has reported for Massachusetts as a whole, but public health officials in the western counties are keeping track of their own data so residents have a better idea of the COVID-19 situation in their communities.

Dr. Kathleen Szegda of Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts joined Sen. Eric Lesser for a discussion Friday on vaccine distribution in the region, public health equity, and insights into PHI’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Like COVID-19 cases across the state generally, Western Mass. is “seeing a decrease from the very high peak that we saw after the holiday season,” Szegda said as she walked Lesser and a livestream audience through her organization’s more focused dashboard of COVID-19 data.

From Jan. 17 through Jan. 30, all four western counties — Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire — saw fewer new COVID-19 cases than they confirmed in the previous two weeks and the seven-day average positive test rate for each county fell. “It’s decreasing, but it’s still very high,” Szegda said of the new case counts.

She said that, for the state as a whole, COVID-19 case counts are roughly in line with the levels observed during the March/April 2020 initial surge of COVID-19 cases.

Lesser said it is important for organizations like PHI to look specifically at Western Mass. because “sometimes I think there is a tendency in our state’s political and media culture” to assume that all parts of the state share the same experiences.

“Western Mass. really is a different place,” Lesser said. “We are one state, of course, but we really are a distinct region from Boston and metro Boston.”