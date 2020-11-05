Western Massachusetts has new representation at State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – Republicans gained a seat in the House last night with the election of Kelly Pease in Westfield, but that win wasn’t enough to disrupt the supermajority that the Democrats have.

Two Hundred seats were up for grabs on election night this year, but only a quarter of those were contested races. In Westfield, Kelly Pease walked away with a win filling the seat that John Velis vacated to become a state senator.

22News caught up with Pease after the election to see what his top priorities are when he assumes his new position.

“I plan to fight for what I talked about more money for roads and schools and clean water,” Pease said.

Other candidates that won on election night include Orlando Ramos of Springfield, Pat Duffy of Holyoke, and Adam Gomez of Springfield. Gomez will be the first Puerto Rican elected to the state senate.

It’s now up to legislative leaders to determine when these new lawmakers will be sworn in.