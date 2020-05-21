Western Massachusetts House seat to be vacant soon

BOSTON (WWLP) – Parts of western Massachusetts will soon lack representation in the House, and it seems as though no effort is being made right now to fill the vacancy.

John Velis beat his opponent John Cain on Tuesday, making him the first democrat to represent the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire District in 25 years. He currently serves on the veterans affairs and judiciary committees, but he will soon have to give up those positions to transition into his new role in the state Senate.

As of right now, House Speaker Robert Deleo hasn’t scheduled a special election to fill the Velis’s seat.

“The house rules because of the time period how close we are to the November election there will not be a special election to fill my current seat, that will be decided in November and then with a new state rep being sworn in in January of 2021,” Velis said.

Velis’s win on Tuesday further increases the Democratic super-majority in the 40-member Senate.

As of right now there are only four Republican members.

Right now, the governor’s council is working to approve the election results and once that is done, a date to swear Rep. Velis into his new position will be set.