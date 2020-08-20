Western Massachusetts labs awaiting state approval causing delay in COVID test results

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several viewers contacted 22News to say that they were still waiting on their COVID test results more than 10 days after they got tested.

This is something that the governor actually called in health professionals to answer, and they say that labs in western Massachusetts are still trying to get approved and once they do that wait time will be cut way down.

Health and Humans Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said right now about 75 percent of test conducted in Massachusetts are coming back within six days. Sudders did acknowledge that 5 percent of tests are taking longer than the 6-day period and many of which are in the western part of the state.

“The reason we did this open procurement to increase lab capacity was to increase lab capacity in the state and to further drive down the testing result rates,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Currently, several labs in western Massachusetts are working to get approved by the state. Part of that approval process is ensuring test results in a timely manner.

Secretary Sudders and the Governor said they will have more information on this issue next week.